Heavy storms unleash widespread flooding in Iraq

A broad wave of rainfall across Iraq, including in the Kurdistan Region, over the past days brought temporary disruptions but substantially improved water levels and soil conditions after years of prolonged drought.

The Iraqi Civil Defense Directorate issued a series of safety advisories, urging citizens to take maximum precautions as water levels rose across several provinces. Its spokesperson, Nuwas Sabah, told Shafaq News that residents should “pay attention to any water seepage inside homes and disconnect electrical appliances immediately,” while keeping children away from flood-prone areas. He added that people should avoid driving through flowing water, follow weather updates, and keep essential documents prepared in case of an emergency.

These measures came as the storm system delivered the strongest rainfall seen this season. Runoff forced the closure of several routes linking federal provinces with the Kurdistan Region, and northern rivers recorded substantial increases in flow. In Kirkuk, authorities reported a clear rise in the Zab River following hours of sustained rain.

Local administrations across the country adjusted schedules in response. Diyala, Saladin, Nineveh, and Garmian suspended classes on certain days, while the Kurdistan Region declared an official holiday for schools and government offices.

In Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Chamchamal district, sudden flooding led to two fatalities and five injuries, according to civil defense teams monitoring the situation.

The environmental impact, however, was also viewed as positive. In Erbil, the renewed flow of the Gali Ali Beg waterfall reflected significant upstream recovery. Southern provinces, including Maysan, reported similar improvements in local basins. Agricultural departments described the rainfall as a timely boost that restored soil moisture, supported groundwater recharge, and strengthened early-season conditions for wheat and barley.

Baghdad, meanwhile, saw drainage networks tested during the first major storm of the season, though hydrology specialists emphasized that this rainfall cycle is vital for Iraq’s water security. They note that the widespread precipitation is replenishing rivers, improving seasonal storage, and easing shortages that have accumulated over recent years.

Separately, the Ministry of Electricity announced the exemption of feeders supplying rainwater pumping stations, sewage networks, hospitals, and health centers from the programmed load-shedding schedule to maintain uninterrupted service throughout the weather cycle.

As the recent rainfall improved water flows in several regions, authorities noted that Iraq’s broader water situation remains strained after years of drought. Since 2017, the country has faced four severe dry seasons — the most recent described by officials as the worst since 1933. National reserves stand at about 8% of their usual levels, and prolonged declines in the Tigris and Euphrates have contributed to the drying of wetlands, reduced livestock numbers, and increased pressure on agricultural land.

The storms also face existing challenges in water management, particularly in southern provinces where low river levels and rising salinity have made pollution more pronounced. Environmental departments report that aging sewage networks, untreated wastewater, and industrial discharge continue to affect local waterways. These conditions, combined with recurring drought and deteriorating infrastructure, have limited reliable access to safe water despite the short-term relief brought by this week’s rainfall.

