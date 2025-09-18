Armed men wound farmer, abduct another near Kirkuk
2025-09-18T23:19:54+00:00
Shafaq News – Kirkuk
Armed men in military uniforms attacked a group of Kurdish farmers on Thursday in a village near Altun Kupri, northwest of Kirkuk, wounding one and abducting another, a security source told Shafaq News.
The assailants opened fire while the farmers were working in their fields.
Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, while the injured farmer was transferred to hospital for treatment.