Roadside bomb wounds two Iraqi soldiers in Diyala

Shafaq News – Diyala

Two Iraqi soldiers were wounded on Saturday when a roadside bomb hit their patrol in Diyala province, a source told Shafaq News.

No further details were provided.

Iraq remains heavily contaminated with Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and unexploded ordnance (UXO) from years of conflict. The Directorate of Mine Action estimates more than 300 million square meters of land are affected, while UN agencies continue to report civilian casualties, many of them children.

Read more: Spoiled by the coil: Iraq's mines battles take their toll