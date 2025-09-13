Iraq arrests three members of banned ‘Qurban’ sect

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

Iraqi intelligence forces on Saturday detained three members of the outlawed “Qurban” sect, including a senior figure, in southern Dhi Qar province, a source told Shafaq News.

Known also as al-Allahiya, Qurban is a fringe sect that venerates the first Shia Imam, Ali bin Abi Taleb, as divine and urges followers to take part in ritual “sacrifice,” sometimes determined by lottery. Officials say the practices have included attempted suicides.

No Shia religious authority (Marja) has recognized or endorsed the group.

The Iraqi law classifies the group as a public safety threat under constitutional and criminal provisions that ban organizations promoting extremist ideology or incitement.

Similar raids in Wasit, Basra, al-Muthanna, and al-Diwaniya have led to the arrest of dozens of adherents in recent months.