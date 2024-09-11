Acting Iraqi Parliament Speaker highlights development opportunities in Iranian president visit

Shafaq News/ Acting Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi affirmed, on Wednesday, that the recently signed agreements between the Iraqi and Iranian governments will significantly advance development and broaden partnership opportunities between the two nations.

According to a statement from the Parliament’s media office, Al-Mandalawi hosted Iranian President Masoud Pazeshkian and his accompanying ministerial delegation at his residence on Wednesday evening. The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, several parliamentary leaders, and various lawmakers and ministers.

Al-Mandalawi emphasized the deep ties between the two neighboring countries and peoples, stressing the “importance of leveraging these relationships to enhance cooperation across all sectors to achieve mutual interests.”

The statement highlighted that “the memorandums of understanding signed across various fields, including economics, trade, agriculture, services, communications, youth, sports, and religious tourism, are expected to drive development and open broader avenues for partnership between Iraq and Iran.”

The meeting also focused on activating strategic plans and bilateral agreements, particularly in security and economic areas, including border control and anti-smuggling efforts. Both sides condemned the Israeli actions against civilians in Gaza and reiterated their support for the Palestinian right to an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Iranian President Pazeshkian arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning in response to an official invitation from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, in his first international visit since assuming the presidency.

Iranian Consul Mohammad Mahmoudian noted that despite differences, the relationship between Iran and the Kurdistan Region remains strong and efforts are underway to enhance it further.

President Pazeshkian met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, President Abdul Latif Rashid, Acting Speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, and Chief Justice Faiq Zidan. He is also scheduled to visit the Iranian Embassy for meetings with Iranian traders and the Iranian community in Iraq.

In the evening, Raisi will attend a dinner hosted by the State Administration Coalition, which includes most of the political blocs represented in the Iraqi Parliament. On Thursday, President Pazeshkian will visit Najaf, Karbala, and Basra before heading to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.