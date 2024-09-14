Iranian President's inaugural foreign visit: A strategic reorientation begins in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pazeshkian’s first foreign visit since taking office in late July, commencing in Iraq, is hailed as a “strategic and significant” step toward redefining bilateral relations and regional dynamics.

The visit comes as a replacement for the trip initially planned for the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who was scheduled to visit Iraq three days before his untimely death.

Observers view this visit as a pivotal moment in initiating a new chapter in the relationship between Iran and Iraq.

Strategic Visit

Pazeshkian arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday in response to an official invitation extended by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. During his visit, he met with key Iraqi leaders, including Al-PM Sudani, President Abdul Latif Rashid, Acting Speaker of Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, and Chief Justice Faiq Zaidan, as well as various political figures.

On Thursday, President Pazeshkian continued his trip to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, where he engaged with Kurdish leaders Masoud Barzani, Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. He also visited Al-Sulaymaniyah to meet with PUK leader Bafel Talabani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani.

Following his engagements in the Kurdistan Region, Pazeshkian traveled to Najaf and Karbala to perform visits to the sacred shrines, concluding his trip with a visit to Basra.

Discussions covered security cooperation, including a joint security agreement, as well as collaborative efforts in refining industries, energy, private sector partnerships and the topic of Iranian funds frozen abroad.

The highlight of the visit was the signing of 14 memoranda of understanding in various fields such as economy, education, media cooperation, and infrastructure development. These agreements, alongside previously signed deals, were described by Al-Sudani as a “promising roadmap” for strengthening cooperation between Iraq and Iran.

According to Mohammad Al-Yasiri, Head of Albenaa International Center and an expert on Iranian affairs, “President Pazeshkian's trip involved meetings with key Iraqi officials across legislative, executive, and judicial branches, including leaders from the Coordination Framework and the State Administration Coalition, which represents the diverse Iraqi populace. It reflects the profound importance of Iraq to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the enduring bond between the two brotherly countries.”

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Al-Yasiri explained that Pazeshkian’s visit to Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah was a “clear indication of Tehran’s interest in both the Kurdish region and Iraq's broader strategic interests. The inclusion of Basra in the itinerary emphasized the city's economic significance and strategic importance.”

Moreover, Al-Yasiri stressed that this visit is strategically important for both Iran and Iraq, noting Iraq’s “flexibility in addressing the challenges posed by Kurdish opposition groups in the Region.”

Given the current regional dynamics—marked by developments in Gaza, international conflicts, and shifting regional alliances—" the visit is expected to yield substantial outcomes, particularly in strengthening economic and trade cooperation.”

New Phase

Political analyst Mohammad Mehdi viewed President Pazeshkian's visit to Iraq as the beginning of a new phase in bilateral relations and regional arrangements.

Mehdi explained to Shafaq News that what distinguishes this visit is the inclusion of the Kurdistan Region, where Pazeshkian met with the key Kurdish parties: the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). “This demonstrates Iran’s commitment to engaging with all components of the Iraqi people and acknowledging the historical relationship with the Kurdish population.”

Moreover, Mehdi pointed out the significance of Pazeshkian’s visit to Basra, noting its strategic and economic implications. “The discussions included major projects such as the railway project and cooperation related to the Basra port and the Gulf region.”

“The security aspect was also crucial during the visit. An agreement signed a year ago aimed to remove armed Iranian opposition and terrorists from the Iraq-Iran border and to secure the border with an Iraqi military presence. Pazeshkian’s visit furthered these steps by agreeing to expel these terrorist elements.”

Beyond Agreements

Political analyst Emad Musafir emphasized that the visit was timed important amidst ongoing regional events including the Israeli war in Gaza and Iraq's geopolitical significance which “reflect the mutual position about regional issues, including the Palestinian cause.”

Musafir stressed to Shafaq News Agency that “the relationship between the two countries transcends the agreements made. This bond is strengthened by a range of factors, including geographical, economic, cultural, social, and even religious connections.”