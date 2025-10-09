Iraq security roundup: ISIS members killed, fratricide, and food violations
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on October 9, 2025.
- Brother Kills Sibling (Diyala)
A man ran over his brother in front of their home near the Grain Silo area, later claiming he had found the body on the street.
- Man Shot Dead (Dhi Qar)
Gunmen on a motorcycle killed a resident of Al-Shumoukh in Al-Shatrah district near Al-Shoumli Bridge before fleeing the scene.
- Officer Dies on Duty (Baghdad)
A major serving at the Court of Cassation for Internal Security Forces died of a sudden heart attack while performing his duties.
- ISIS Members Killed (Kirkuk)
Three ISIS militants were killed in an Iraqi Air Force strike in Al-Shay Valley (Wadi al-Shay), Kirkuk province.
- Illegal Food Plant Closed (Kirkuk)
The Kirkuk Health Directorate shut down an unlicensed facility producing local foods and destroyed over 310 kilograms of spoiled materials.