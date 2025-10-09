Iraq security roundup: ISIS members killed, fratricide, and food violations

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on October 9, 2025.

- Brother Kills Sibling (Diyala)

A man ran over his brother in front of their home near the Grain Silo area, later claiming he had found the body on the street.

- Man Shot Dead (Dhi Qar)

Gunmen on a motorcycle killed a resident of Al-Shumoukh in Al-Shatrah district near Al-Shoumli Bridge before fleeing the scene.

- Officer Dies on Duty (Baghdad)

A major serving at the Court of Cassation for Internal Security Forces died of a sudden heart attack while performing his duties.

- ISIS Members Killed (Kirkuk)

Three ISIS militants were killed in an Iraqi Air Force strike in Al-Shay Valley (Wadi al-Shay), Kirkuk province.

- Illegal Food Plant Closed (Kirkuk)

The Kirkuk Health Directorate shut down an unlicensed facility producing local foods and destroyed over 310 kilograms of spoiled materials.