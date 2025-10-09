Iraq security roundup: ISIS members killed, fratricide, and food violations

Iraq security roundup: ISIS members killed, fratricide, and food violations
2025-10-09T21:01:25+00:00

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on October 9, 2025.

- Brother Kills Sibling (Diyala)

A man ran over his brother in front of their home near the Grain Silo area, later claiming he had found the body on the street.

- Man Shot Dead (Dhi Qar)

Gunmen on a motorcycle killed a resident of Al-Shumoukh in Al-Shatrah district near Al-Shoumli Bridge before fleeing the scene.

- Officer Dies on Duty (Baghdad)

A major serving at the Court of Cassation for Internal Security Forces died of a sudden heart attack while performing his duties.

- ISIS Members Killed (Kirkuk)

Three ISIS militants were killed in an Iraqi Air Force strike in Al-Shay Valley (Wadi al-Shay), Kirkuk province.

- Illegal Food Plant Closed (Kirkuk)

The Kirkuk Health Directorate shut down an unlicensed facility producing local foods and destroyed over 310 kilograms of spoiled materials.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon