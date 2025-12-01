Iraq security brief: Killings, arrests, and major drug sentences

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 1, 2025.

Man Kills Brother In Family Dispute (Baghdad)

One of two brothers was shot dead after a quarrel escalated into the use of a handgun in Al-Mada’in district, southeast of Baghdad.

The second brother fled the scene, and security forces have launched an investigation to determine the causes of the dispute and track down the suspect.

Wanted Killed, Others Arrested In Armed Clash (Baghdad)

Security forces pursued a group of wanted individuals in the Arab Abbas area near Abu Ghraib.

The chase escalated into an armed exchange, resulting in the death of one suspect and the arrest of three others. The detainees were transferred to an investigation center for legal procedures.

Man Stabbed And Robbed By Teenager (Baghdad)

A man was seriously injured after a 2006-born suspect stabbed him with a knife and stole his bag containing 675,000 IQD and two mobile phones in Palestine Street, east of Baghdad.

Security forces quickly cordoned off the area and arrested the assailant. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Prostitution Network Dismantled (Baghdad)

Iraqi security forces arrested a ten-member prostitution ring operating out of a residential house in Al-Jami’a neighborhood.

A security source told Shafaq News that the network included seven men and three women. All were detained and transferred to a police station as part of standard legal procedures.

Court Sentences Three Drug Traffickers To Life (Najaf)

The Najaf Criminal Court issued life sentences against three drug traffickers found in possession of two kilograms of methamphetamine intended for distribution.

The rulings were issued under Article 27/1 of the 2017 Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law.