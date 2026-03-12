Iran launches new wave of strikes on Israel

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran launched a new wave of strikes on Israel in response to Israeli attacks that had begun shortly earlier on Tehran, Iranian state television reported on Thursday.

At the same time, Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior announced the activation of warning sirens across the country, urging citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei and Hezbollah's Secretarty General Naim Qassem that there would be “surprises” regarding their fate as Israel continues its campaign against Iran.