Iraqi PM set for crucial talks in Tehran amid regional tensions

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is scheduled to visit Tehran on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, following an official invitation from Iranian President Masoud Pazeshkian, Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq confirmed.

The visit is expected to address key bilateral issues and pressing regional developments, particularly in Syria. According to Iranian media, discussions will also focus on implementing agreements reached during Pazeshkian's September 2024 visit to Iraq.

Earlier on Sunday, the PM's media office announced that Al-Sudani plans to visit Iran on January 8, 2025. “The official visit will include discussions on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, building on the progress made during the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Baghdad in September of last year, as well as addressing the latest regional developments.”

A source revealed at the end of 2024 that Al-Sudani would begin his visit to Iran later this week to discuss regional developments. This confirms that the PM will engage with Iranian leaders on several issues, primarily focusing on recent developments in Syria.

Al-Sudani has conducted numerous visits to regional countries following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, including Jordan and Saudi Arabia, where he discussed security issues with their leaders. Iraq also participated in the Aqaba Conference held in Jordan, which included several countries, including the United States.

President Pazeshkian visited Iraq on September 11, spending three days touring Baghdad, Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Najaf, Karbala, and Basra. Al-Sudani also visited Tehran on May 22 to attend the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash.

Adding to the diplomatic momentum, a political source disclosed that Al-Sudani recently received a message from US President-elect Donald Trump via a special envoy. The communication emphasized “the importance of restricting arms to state control, curbing the activities of Iran-linked factions, and maintaining Iraq's neutrality in the Syrian conflict while supporting the formation of a new Syrian government.”

In parallel, the Commander of Iran's Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, recently conducted a discreet visit to Baghdad. During his brief trip, Qaani met with Iraqi officials,

including Al-Sudani, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) leadership, and key figures from armed factions.

An informed source revealed that Qaani conveyed Tehran’s support for Iraq’s sovereignty, assuring Al-Sudani that “Iran seeks to avoid escalation or involvement in conflicts that could destabilize Baghdad.” He also instructed armed factions to “align with Iraqi government decisions.”