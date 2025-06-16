Israeli strikes kill Red Crescent medics in Iran

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes targeted central Tehran on Monday, including the area surrounding Azadi Square, one of the capital’s most iconic landmarks.

According to the IRNA news agency, Israeli forces also struck Iranian Red Crescent teams conducting relief operations in the area. Two paramedics were reported killed.

Moreover, Tasnim News Agency reported injuries among staff members of Iran’s state broadcasting authority, who were inside facilities affected by the strikes.

Eyewitnesses and local sources also reported a powerful explosion near Mehrabad Airport, west of Tehran.

The strikes follow days of intense military exchanges between Iran and Israel, with both sides trading missile and drone attacks across multiple fronts. Iranian authorities have yet to issue an official casualty toll for Monday’s events.