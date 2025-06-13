Israel on high alert after launching strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military has declared a nationwide state of emergency and raised alert levels across the country, anticipating a potential Iranian retaliation following the launch of Operation Rising Lion, a wide-scale airstrike targeting key sites in Iran.

According to the Israeli military, dozens of fighter jets carried out a preemptive strike deep inside Iranian territory, marking the beginning of what the army described as a campaign to neutralize Iran’s strategic threat.

Israeli Army Radio quoted a military source warning that a possible Iranian response could come within hours, potentially involving the launch of hundreds of ballistic missiles toward Israeli territory.

As air raid sirens sounded across several cities, Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency nationwide, stating the decision was taken in response to what he called Israel’s "preventive action" against Iran.

Katz further warned that civilians across Israel could soon face direct threats, urging the public to adhere strictly to safety instructions and remain near shelters.