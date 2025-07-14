7 injured in Qom blast amid spike in explosions

Shafaq News – Qom

On Monday, an explosion at a residential complex in the Iranian city of Qom left seven people injured, according to emergency services, marking the latest in a growing number of similar incidents across the country.

The blast occurred in the Pardisiyan neighborhood on the outskirts of Qom. Iranian media published images showing heavy damage to the building’s first floor, with at least four residential units affected.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause, but the head of Qom’s fire department told Fars News Agency that early indications suggest a gas leak.

The explosion comes amid a spate of similar incidents in Tehran and other Iranian cities in recent weeks, most of which officials have attributed to gas-related malfunctions. However, the growing frequency of such events has fueled public skepticism and widespread discussion on social media.

Fars quoted an unnamed official source denying any Israeli involvement in the Qom blast. The clarification follows weeks of heightened tensions and military escalation between Iran and Israel.