Iraqi Parliament session collapses over absenteeism; MPs fined $760 as key laws stall

Shafaq News – Baghdad (updated 17:57)

Iraq’s parliament postponed its Saturday session after failing to meet the required quorum, according to a statement from its media department.

The announcement did not specify a reason, but later in the day, the parliamentary press office confirmed that the delay was due to insufficient attendance and published a list of absent lawmakers on the legislature’s official website.

Deputy Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi instructed the parliament's secretariat to impose financial penalties on absentees, ordering a deduction of one million dinars (about $760) from the salaries of those who failed to attend.

Independent MP Saud al-Saadi, speaking at a press conference alongside other lawmakers, condemned the disruption, accusing members of deliberately paralyzing both the legislative and oversight functions of the chamber. He said 149 deputies were present—short of the minimum quorum required for the 329-member assembly—and criticized the Speaker’s office for failing to enforce rules against chronic absenteeism. Under parliamentary law, any member absent for five consecutive sessions may be dismissed, a provision he said has never been implemented.

In response to the mounting deadlock, Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani convened a meeting with his deputies and bloc leaders to outline a three-point plan aimed at restoring legislative activity. According to his office, the plan calls for enforcing attendance through internal disciplinary measures, urging boycotting blocs to return, and restructuring the legislative agenda to reflect national priorities.

The Speaker’s office emphasized that achieving quorum is “the cornerstone” for completing constitutional duties, including passing key legislation such as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Authority Law, a list of ambassadorial nominees, and a draft law on Freedom of Assembly and Peaceful Demonstration. It warned that lawmakers who continue to miss sessions without valid justification could ultimately face termination of their membership.