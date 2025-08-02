Iraqi MP: Amended Demonstration Law puts protesters under protection

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s draft of Freedom of Assembly and Peaceful Demonstration Law has been updated to include provisions that shield protesters and media workers from abuse, according to the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee.

Committee member Nissan Zayer told Shafaq News that “the amendments place the protesters, journalists, and media institutions under protection, granting them the right to express freely,” describing the law as a safeguard against government overreach.

“There is no reason for fear,” she remarked, affirming that the committee will monitor how the law is implemented once passed and published in the official gazette.

The legislation is scheduled for a final vote during the August 2 parliamentary session. The full text of the amendments—reviewed by Shafaq News—follows more than two years of contentious debate and has drawn continued concern from civil society groups and press freedom advocates.