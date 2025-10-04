Gaza peace talks set for October 6 in Cairo

Shafaq News – Cairo

Egypt will host delegations from Hamas and Israel on October 6 to launch negotiations on implementing President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced Saturday.

Talks will focus on establishing the groundwork for a comprehensive prisoner-hostage exchange, a cornerstone of Trump’s 20-point proposal, with the ministry noting that discussions aim to “create field conditions” to enable the process.

Israeli media reported that Tel Aviv’s delegation will include a senior adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the official overseeing the hostage portfolio, and a representative from Shin Bet. Hamas, which has not disclosed its full lineup, is expected to send a delegation to Cairo by Saturday night for preliminary discussions.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump adviser Jared Kushner are scheduled to be in Cairo this weekend for consultations on the exchange mechanism and other elements of the peace framework.

Trump’s plan, unveiled September 29, envisions a transitional authority in Gaza overseen by an international board and managed by a Palestinian technocratic committee. While Hamas has agreed in principle to release all captives—alive and deceased—it has yet to formally accept the full terms of the proposal.

