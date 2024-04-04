Biden presses Netanyahu on Gaza strikes and humanitarian crisis

Shafaq News/ The US President Joe Biden spoke by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the situation in Gaza.

According to a readout by the White House, President Biden emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are “unacceptable.”

Biden “made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers.”

He made “clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps.” underscoring that an immediate ceasefire is “essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians.”

During the call, the US president urged Netanyahu to “empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home.”

The two leaders also discussed public Iranian threats against Israel, with President Biden “made clear that the United States strongly supports Israel in the face of those threats.”

On Monday, Israel conducted an attack resulting in the deaths of seven workers from the World Central Kitchen group, founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres.

In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Andres stated that the Israeli attack systematically targeted his aid workers, proceeding "car by car."

Since October 7, the war, which has lasted for six months, has led to critical food shortages among Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians, reaching famine levels in some areas, according to the United Nations.

So far, Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, mainly children and women, and injured about 76,000.