In a press conference without Gallant, Gantz: Netanyahu pledges to discuss the "day after" war on Gaza next week

Shafaq News/ Israeli National Security Council has held eight separate discussions on how to handle the "day after" the battles in Gaza end, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says during a press conference in Tel Aviv.

He said that the issue will be raised at home during the cabinet meeting this week.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and war cabinet member Benny Gantz rejected Netanyahu's request to hold a joint press conference with him this evening, according to Hebrew media reports.

Channel 13 news attributes the refusal by Gantz and Gallant to their anger at Netanyahu for preventing the war cabinet from deliberating the issue of "the day after" in Gaza, along with concerns the premier will again make political statements at the press conference.

Earlier this month, Channel 13 reported that Netanyahu had set up a small, secret team of top allies and representatives from the defense establishment to discuss postwar plans, which have been a source of tension between Jerusalem and Washington.

Netanyahu on Thursday night canceled a war cabinet meeting at the last minute that was meant to address postwar arrangements for the Gaza Strip, apparently due to pressure from his far-right coalition partners including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Netanyahu has to date refused to hold any meetings on the matter, reportedly because he does not want to reveal the "expected role that Palestinian Authority officials will have in managing Gaza's civil affairs after the war."