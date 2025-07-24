France’s recognition of Palestinian State: Israel condemns, Hamas welcomes

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister sharply condemned French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state, calling it a dangerous concession that rewards terrorism and threatens Israel’s security.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the move “rewards terror” and warned it would turn Palestinian territories into “another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became.”

“A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it.”

Foreign Minister Israel Katz described Macron’s declaration as “a disgrace and a surrender to terror,” accusing the French leader of weakening Israel instead of standing by it. “We will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian entity that would harm our security, endanger our existence, and undermine our historic right to the Land of Israel,” Katz stated.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich took a more defiant tone, saying Macron’s move provided Israel with “yet another compelling reason” to impose sovereignty over the occupied West Bank, which Israeli officials refer to as Judea and Samaria.

“This will be our fitting Zionist response to the one-sided pressure and coercive measures led by President Macron and his allies,” Smotrich said, calling for a definitive rejection of “the failed concept of establishing a Palestinian terrorist state in the heart of the Land of Israel.”

The criticism came in response to Macron’s announcement that France will formally recognize the State of Palestine during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September. “In keeping with our historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine,” the French president said in a statement.

The decision places France among a growing list of European countries, including Spain, Ireland, and Norway, that have moved to recognize Palestinian statehood in the absence of peace negotiations. Macron has framed the step as part of a broader push to revive a two-state solution and signal international support for Palestinian self-determination.

The Palestinian group Hamas welcomed the move, calling on other European countries to take similar steps. The group added that France’s position “reflects the growing global conviction in the justice of our cause and the failure of the occupation to distort the truth or suppress the will of nations.”

The Israeli government has repeatedly opposed any unilateral recognition of Palestine, arguing it undermines prospects for direct negotiations and emboldens militant groups such as Hamas.

France had long advocated for a negotiated settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but had refrained from taking formal steps toward recognition.