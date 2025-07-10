Palestinian State key to peace: France, UK declare

Shafaq News – London/Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday called for the recognition of a Palestinian state as a step toward achieving lasting peace in the region.

Speaking at a joint press conference in London, Macron reaffirmed his commitment to a two-state solution, which he said would allow Israel to live in peace and security with its neighbors.

“I believe in the need to unify our voices in Paris, London, and everywhere to recognize the State of Palestine and to launch this political dynamic which alone can lead to a horizon of peace,” he stated.

Starmer echoed Macron’s stance, emphasizing that the United Kingdom has long supported the policy of recognizing Palestine.

“There is no peace without a path to a two-state solution,” the Prime Minister said.

He also described the situation in Gaza as “unbearable,” stressing the urgent need for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid delivery, and the release of hostages.

Earlier, Macron had announced that France planned to recognize the State of Palestine in June 2025, though this decision has not yet been implemented. In contrast, Spain, Ireland, and Norway officially recognized Palestinian statehood in May 2024.