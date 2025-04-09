Macron: France could recognize Palestinian state in June

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France plans to recognize Palestine as a state in June 2025.

Macron made the comments during an interview while on a two-day trip to Egypt.

"Our goal is, sometime in June, to chair this conference with Saudi Arabia where we could finalize the movement of reciprocal recognition by several," he said.

Macron added that this would allow France to "be clear in our fight against those who deny Israel's right to exist", specifically citing Iran, while also reaffirming a commitment "to collective security in the region."

France is set to chair a two-day UN conference with Saudi Arabia in New York in June aimed at advocating a two-state solution following 18 months of war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Nearly 150 countries recognize current recognize Palestine as a state, with Ireland, Norway, and Spain all declaring their recognition in May 2024.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, continues to reject the two-state solution, arguing that granting statehood would be a "huge reward" following the 7 October Hamas-led attack on Israel.