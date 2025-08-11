President Macron urges UN coalition for Gaza

Shafaq News – Paris

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for the creation of a United Nations–mandated international coalition to combat terrorism and stabilize Gaza.

During a press briefing, Macron urged Israel to halt the war through a permanent ceasefire, emphasizing that ongoing fighting would deepen civilian suffering and further diminish prospects for peace.

Describing Israel’s plan as “an unprecedented, declared disaster in its severity,” he urged swift measures to prevent additional casualties and to pave the way for comprehensive political solutions.

These comments came as the Israeli military prepared to launch an assault on Gaza City, aiming to take full control of the enclave, about 75% of which is already under Israeli control.

Earlier, Macron announced that France will formally recognize Palestinian statehood during the upcoming UN session in September — a move that drew criticism from both Israel and the United States.