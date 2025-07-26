Macron discusses Gaza peace with Turkish, Egyptian Presidents

Shafaq News – Paris

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron held separate phone calls with Egyptian President Abdelfattah Elsisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the war in Gaza and diplomatic efforts toward a two-state solution.

In a post on X, Macron announced that he spoke with Erdogan about the situation in Gaza and the prospects for the international conference on the two-state solution, scheduled to take place in New York on July 28–29.

J'ai échangé à l'instant avec le Président @RTErdogan au sujet de la situation à Gaza et la perspective de la Conférence pour la solution à deux États. Tout doit être fait pour assurer la paix et la sécurité des Israéliens et des Palestiniens. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 26, 2025

He also revealed in a separate post that his call with Elsisi focused on “the unacceptable humanitarian situation in Gaza,” cautioning that the ongoing blockade and expanded Israeli operations were pushing the territory toward famine and large-scale displacement.

The French president urged urgent international action, calling for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and immediate large-scale humanitarian aid.

Échange avec le Président al-Sissi.Trois mois après ma visite d’État en Égypte, nous avons fait le point sur nos coopérations et avons longuement évoqué la situation humanitaire inacceptable à Gaza. Le blocage persistant de l'aide et l'extension de l'intervention israélienne… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 26, 2025

Earlier, France declared its intention to recognize the State of Palestine, aligning itself with a growing list of European countries—including Spain, Ireland, and Norway—that have taken similar steps.

The French initiative drew sharp condemnation from Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who called it “a disgrace” and “a surrender to terror,” while the United States warned it could undermine peace efforts and embolden Hamas.