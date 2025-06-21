Yemen to alert UN of states preparing to aid Israel

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Supreme Political Council President Mahdi al-Mashat announced plans to notify the United Nations of observed preparations by some countries to assist Israel in its military campaign against Iran.

In remarks to Yemen News Agency (SABA) on Saturday, al-Mashat stressed that his country’s decision is rooted in humanitarian, religious, and legal principles, calling on Arab and Islamic nations to “take a unified stand instead of waiting to be targeted one by one.”

“The flames of war will eventually reach every corner of the region if we don’t act together to stop the campaign of domination led by arrogant powers.”

Reiterating Yemen’s position on US involvement, al-Mashat confirmed that Washington would gain nothing by joining Israel’s assault except what he described as a deeper entanglement in the conflict. “Everyone will see that clearly,” he said.

He further warned that any actor complicit in the Israeli attack must bear the consequences, revealing plans to direct the Foreign Ministry to notify the United Nations of observed preparations by some member states to assist in the aggression against Iran.

“Yemen will confront any such involvement through all legitimate means.”

Earlier Saturday, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) threatened to strike US naval vessels in the Red Sea if Washington supports Tel Aviv, accusing both the US and Israel of pursuing regional domination under coordinated efforts.

The warning comes as Israel’s Operation Rising Lion continues to target Iranian nuclear and military sites, killing senior IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists, while Iran’s response—True Promise 3—has so far unleashed 18 waves of missile and drone attacks across Israeli territory.