Israel's new settlements ignite global condemnation

Shafaq News/ Israel’s decision to approve 22 new settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank has drawn widespread international criticism, with governments across Europe, the Middle East, and the G7 bloc warning that this move could further diminish the prospects for a two-state solution.

The Israeli government confirmed the settlement approvals earlier this week. The G7 foreign ministers, representing Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, issued a joint statement opposing the expansion.

Moreover, France, Germany, and Spain released separate statements reaffirming that settlements in occupied territories are illegal under international law. Germany’s Foreign Minister emphasized, “Such actions threaten to unravel the fragile framework for peace and must be reversed.”

In the Middle East, Egypt and Qatar condemned the settlement expansion, calling it a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, also warned that the measure ''threatens regional stability'' and undermines peace initiatives.

Jordan labeled the approvals a clear violation of international law and Palestinian rights.

The United Nations reiterated its opposition, with Secretary-General António Guterres stating that settlement activities in the occupied territories are illegal and must cease immediately. Guterres stressed, “Continued settlement expansion dims the hopes for a just and lasting peace.”

Israeli officials defended the authorizations as necessary to provide housing and infrastructure in strategically important areas.

Notably, peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians remain frozen. Palestinians seek the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza for a future independent state. The international community largely considers Israeli settlements on occupied land illegal and a fundamental barrier to peace.