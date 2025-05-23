UN Chief: Gaza aid remains “a teaspoon”

Shafaq News/ On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized Israel’s humanitarian access restrictions on Gaza, warning that the limited aid permitted is insufficient.

“This is a teaspoon of aid when a flood is needed,” Guterres told reporters. “Without rapid, reliable, and sustained access, more people will die.”

Israel reported that around 300 trucks have entered Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing since partially lifting its 11-week blockade, but UN officials say only one-third of those shipments have reached warehouses.

A new US-backed proposal, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), aims to deliver supplies through private contractors to secure distribution hubs. However, Guterres dismissed the plan, citing concerns over neutrality and legal compliance.

“We will not participate in any system that compromises the principles of humanity, impartiality, independence, and neutrality,” he stated.

The UN and its partners have pre-positioned 160,000 pallets—enough to fill nearly 9,000 trucks—but await clearance to distribute the goods.

“The infrastructure to deliver aid exists,” Guterres said. “What’s missing is the political will to let it reach those in need.”