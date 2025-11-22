Gaza eye injury crisis: Thousands face permanent vision loss

Shafaq News – Gaza

Gaza is witnessing a sharp rise in eye injuries and vision loss among civilians, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Saturday, as Israeli strikes continue across the Strip.

According to the figures shared, more than 4,000 people risk losing sight in one or both eyes unless they are promptly evacuated for specialized care, while nearly 2,000 have already lost their vision.

Abdulrahman Arhouma, the father of 15-year-old Nada, recounted that his daughter was wounded when their tent was struck. She underwent long hours of surgery and remained in intensive care for more than 25 days.

In a separate strike, Mayas Al-Najjar faces the threat of permanent vision loss in one eye. Her mother reported that Mayas lost vision entirely in her left eye while also sustaining additional injuries to her face and neck.

Meanwhile, Imad Sadiq, a consultant ophthalmologist in Gaza, estimated that hospitals have received more than 5,000 eye-injury cases since the start of the war. He also noted that many government and private hospitals have already halted services due to structural damage, shortages of medical supplies, and limited access to medication — conditions that placed additional strain on patients with preexisting conditions such as cataracts and elevated eye pressure.

“We need medical support and for opening crossings to allow patients to receive treatment outside the Strip,” Sadiq urged.

The overall toll since the start of Israel’s war in October 2023 has reached 69,546 people killed and 170,833 wounded, most of them women and children.

