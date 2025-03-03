Major incident in Germany: car hits crowd in Mannheim

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a major incident was declared in Mannheim city, Germany, after a car collided with a group of pedestrians in the city center, according to local media.

A black SUV was driven at high speed from Mannheim’s parade ground towards the water tower, where it struck a crowd of people. Armed police have been deployed throughout the city center, and members of the public have been urged to avoid the area, German media reported.

The incident has resulted in at least one fatality and several others seriously injured. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the collision was accidental or intentional.

One witness, whose daughter was near the scene, reported that several people had been run over. "My daughter just wrote to me to say that a car drove into the city center of Mannheim and ran over several people. She is fine but was very close by... no further information yet," she said.

Today’s incident follows other recent tragedies in the city, including a mass stabbing at a rally last year. Additionally, it comes weeks after a car rammed into pedestrians at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, which resulted in at least six fatalities and nearly 70 injuries.