Over 365 hospitalized in Basra, Kirkuk due to intense dust storm

Shafaq News/ A powerful dust storm sweeping through southern Iraq has led to hundreds of respiratory distress cases and physical injuries across several cities.

The Basra Health Directorate recorded 363 cases of breathing difficulties, with patients seeking treatment across various medical centers. Emergency units remained on high alert through the night and into Friday as weather conditions persisted.

Earlier this week, more than 190 similar cases were reported in Basra and Najaf following a separate dust storm.

In Kirkuk, a large billboard collapsed on Baghdad Street due to the storm, injuring four pedestrians. "The storm was so intense that visibility dropped to almost zero, and the billboard collapsed unexpectedly," a local health official explained to Shafaq News. The injured, who sustained minor to moderate injuries, were taken to Kirkuk General Hospital for treatment and observation, he added.

An investigation is underway in Kirkuk to assess the incident and review safety measures for billboard installations.

The storm, which began earlier this week, has affected Basra, Dhi Qar, Diwaniya, Babil, Wasit, and Najaf provinces, prompting weather warnings and visibility concerns. The General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring had earlier advised travelers to exercise caution, particularly on highways, due to the ongoing dust storms.