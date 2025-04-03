Kirkuk hit by dust storm: 119 hospitalized

Shafaq News/ A severe dust storm swept through Kirkuk late Wednesday night, sending 119 people to hospitals across the province with respiratory distress, local health officials said on Thursday.

Arjan Mohammed Rashid, Director General of Kirkuk’s Health Department, told Shafaq News that medical facilities had implemented an emergency plan to handle incoming cases, ensuring that hospitals and emergency centers were fully prepared to treat those affected by the storm.

“The hospitals took all necessary measures to deal with respiratory distress cases resulting from the dust storm, in line with our pre-established emergency plan,” Rashid said. “We are committed to providing seamless healthcare services to all citizens.”

Emergency wards across the province admitted a total of 119 patients suffering from breathing difficulties, with Daquq General Hospital receiving 60 cases, Kirkuk Teaching Hospital 36 cases, and Azadi Teaching Hospital 23 cases, according to Rashid.

“All healthcare facilities in the province are operating at full capacity, ensuring the availability of medical services to safeguard public health,” he added. “We continue to coordinate efforts to deliver the best possible care in such emergencies.”

The dust storm, which blanketed Kirkuk’s skies overnight, is the latest in a series of extreme weather events affecting Iraq, where rising temperatures and worsening desertification have made sandstorms more frequent in recent years.