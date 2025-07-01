Dust storm leaves over 100 hospitalized in Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

A fierce dust storm sweeping through Kirkuk on Tuesday sent over a hundred people to hospitals with breathing difficulties, Iraqi health authorities confirmed.

Saman Yaba, spokesperson for the province’s Health Directorate, told Shafaq News that 109 people suffered respiratory distress and were treated across local hospitals.

“All medical facilities were on full alert,” he confirmed, noting that most patients recovered after receiving prompt care.

The storm, which began early Tuesday, intensified throughout the day and sparked widespread discomfort—particularly among residents with chronic respiratory conditions.

A powerful dust storm had earlier swept through southern Iraq, causing hundreds of cases of respiratory distress and physical injuries across several cities.