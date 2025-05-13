Hit hard by dust storm: 50+ respiratory cases reported

Shafaq News/ A dust storm swept across Kirkuk province and its surrounding districts, leaving around 50 people suffering from respiratory distress, Iraqi health officials reported on Tuesday.

In a statement to Shafaq News, Saman Yaba, spokesperson for the Kirkuk Health Directorate, confirmed that most cases were classified as mild to moderate. Patients also received first aid in emergency units at hospitals across the city, with medical teams remaining on alert for a possible rise in cases.

The most affected groups, he added, included the elderly and individuals with chronic respiratory conditions.

Dust storms have covered large parts of Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, since early Tuesday. Visibility dropped to less than one kilometre in several western areas due to dense airborne particles.

Authorities urged residents to stay indoors, wear protective masks, and avoid direct exposure to the dust.

By evening, the Iraqi General Authority of Meteorology and Seismology reported improved visibility across central and western provinces. However, satellite imagery showed the dust mass continuing eastward and southeastward, reaching areas such as Basra.

Forecasts for Wednesday indicate a gradual easing of conditions. Heavier dust concentrations are expected in western and southwestern parts of the country, while other regions may experience lighter effects. Rain remains in the forecast overnight and into Wednesday across western al-Anbar, northern Nineveh, Duhok, northern Erbil, and parts of al-Sulaymaniyah.