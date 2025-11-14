Dust storm sweeps Iraq's Al-Anbar

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

A dust storm swept across western Al-Anbar province on Friday, moving from al-Qaim toward Ramadi, sharply reducing visibility on main roads, eyewitnesses told Shafaq News.

Drivers were forced to slow down as visibility dropped to only a few meters in some areas, witnesses said, adding that the dust plume intensified through the morning hours.

Dust storms are common in western Iraq, especially in spring and late autumn, when dry winds push sand from the Syrian border toward Al-Anbar’s urban centers. Earlier this year, similar storms caused temporary road closures and traffic accidents across the province.