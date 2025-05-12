27 suffocation cases recorded in Al-Anbar amid severe dust storm

Shafaq News/ Health authorities in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province reported 27 cases of suffocation on Monday as a severe dust storm swept across several western districts.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Anbar Health Directorate spokesperson Mohammed al-Qaisi said all patients received appropriate medical care.

He added that the directorate is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with health institutions across the province and stands ready to respond to any further emergencies to safeguard public health.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring issued a warning on Monday about intense dust storms affecting western parts of the country. According to the latest forecast, obtained by Shafaq News, visibility in most western regions dropped to less than one kilometer due to heavy dust.

The authority expects the storm to expand eastward by evening and night hours, reaching central areas including Baghdad, albeit with less intensity. Forecasts also indicate the storm will move further south overnight, driven by strong northwesterly winds.

It further warned of another potential dust wave expected on Tuesday, May 13, which may extend to northern regions of the country.

The latest storm comes amid a broader uptick in extreme weather events across Iraq this spring. In recent weeks, Shafaq News has documented a series of dust storms affecting multiple provinces, particularly in western and central Iraq, where limited rainfall, desertification, and declining vegetation have exacerbated the frequency and intensity of such phenomena.

In April and early May 2025, dust storms temporarily halted air traffic, closed schools, and pushed dozens to hospitals with respiratory symptoms.