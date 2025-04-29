Over 50 hospitalized in Basra, Najaf due to intense dust storm

Shafaq News/ At least 54 people were treated for breathing difficulties in the southern Iraqi provinces of Basra and Najaf on Tuesday, as a severe dust storm swept across several parts of the country.

A source in the Basra Health Directorate told Shafaq News that 49 cases of suffocation were recorded at medical facilities amid ongoing dust conditions.

In Najaf, a medical source said that Al-Sadr Medical City received five similar cases.

The storm, which began earlier today, has affected Basra, Dhi Qar, Diwaniya, Babil, Wasit, and Najaf provinces, prompting weather warnings and visibility concerns.

The Iraqi General Authority for Meteorology and Seismology warned of unstable weather conditions and wall-like dust storms in the south, urging caution until midnight.

Weather observer Sadiq Atiya said the latest satellite imagery and weather models indicate unstable conditions across central and southern regions. He noted varying levels of dust activity, the formation of cumulonimbus clouds, and light, scattered thunderstorms in some areas.

Atiya added that the current springtime weather is marked by fluctuating wind speeds, which are expected to intensify on Thursday and Friday, increasing the likelihood of dust storms in several regions.

Dust is anticipated to rise intermittently, potentially reducing horizontal visibility locally, alongside sporadic thunderstorms mainly concentrated in central, western, and southern parts of the country.

Temperatures are expected to continue climbing, reaching their peak on Thursday and Friday, Atiya said. According to weather models, the unstable conditions are likely to persist until the middle of next week.