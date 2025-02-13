Germany: 20 injured as car plows into crowd in Munich

Shafaq News/ A vehicle struck a group of people in Munich City, Germany, resulting in several injuries, German police announced on Thursday.

On X, the police affirmed that the vehicle hit the people in the Dachauer Street and Seidle Street area in the city center, leaving nearly 20 people injured.

The police have reportedly deployed “large forces” at the scene to maintain control, urging the public to avoid the area due to “traffic disruptions” and to allow emergency teams to work without obstruction.

"The driver was arrested at the scene and no longer poses a threat," said police, adding that investigations are ongoing and further details will be provided as they become available.

The incident comes just a day before the start of the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC), where world leaders, including Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, are expected to gather.