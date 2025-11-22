Iraq's Sovereignty Alliance summons election winners to chart the country's next phase

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Khamis Al-Khanjar, head of Iraq's Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada), on Saturday urged election winners to accelerate the formation of a new government, stressing the need to respect constitutional deadlines.

In a post on X, Al-Khanjar invited the heads of winning coalitions and parties to a meeting tomorrow to outline the “next phase's priorities.”

انطلاقا من أهمية وحدة الصف، والسعي إلى موقف جامع يُحقق تطلعات ومطالب ومصالح أهلنا في جميع محافظاتنا، أدعو الإخوة رؤساء التحالفات والأحزاب الفائزة في الانتخابات إلى اجتماع يوم غد الأحد، لمناقشة استحقاقات المرحلة المقبلة. pic.twitter.com/a6gmkr00Or — خميس الخنجر (@khameskhanjar) November 22, 2025

The call comes as Iraq concluded its sixth parliamentary election since 2003, held on November 11, with nationwide turnout exceeding 56%.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reported that Al-Khanjar’s Sovereignty Alliance secured nine seats, placing it third in the Sunni political scene after the Taqaddum (Progress) Party, led by former Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi, which won 27 seats, and Al-Azm (Determination) Party, under Muthanna al-Samarrai, which took 15 seats.

Attention now turns to forming the new government and selecting a prime minister, with caretaker PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, former PM Nouri Al-Maliki, and Intelligence Service chief Hamid Al-Shatri emerging as the top contenders.

Iraq’s political system follows a power-sharing formula, with the prime minister drawn from the Shia community, the parliament speaker from the Sunni community, and the president from the Kurdish community. With Shia parties holding 140 of the 329 seats—the largest bloc in the new parliament—they are expected to shape negotiations over the premiership as well as the presidency and speakership.

