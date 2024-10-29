Iraq's Sovereignty Party expels Diyala Council member for “Betrayal”

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Sovereignty Party (Al-Siyada), led by Khamis al-Khanjar, announced on Tuesday the expulsion of Diyala Provincial Council member Firas Mazahim al-Jubouri, accusing him of betrayal.

The decision follows a session earlier today in which Diyala’s provincial council voted to dismiss its head, Omar al-Karawi, after an emergency questioning session.

In a statement, the Sovereignty Party cited al-Jubouri’s “failure to adhere to the party’s principles in Diyala, his violation of leadership directives and policies, and betrayal of party agreements by engaging in dubious deals that harm the interests of the province and its people.”

The statement also noted complaints from local departments about al-Jubouri’s "misconduct," which reportedly harmed the party's reputation and public interests. The party’s leadership, it added, has decided to formally expel al-Jubouri from its ranks and structures within Diyala province.