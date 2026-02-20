Israel raids West Bank towns, demolishes buildings in Gaza

2026-02-20T06:20:20+00:00

Shafaq News- West Bank/ Gaza

Israeli forces conducted raids and arrests across multiple West Bank cities on Friday, while operations persisted in Gaza despite a ceasefire in effect since October 2025, Palestinian media reported.

Local media said troops raided Attil, north of Tulkarm, as well as Zita and Deir Al-Ghusun, conducting searches and arrests. Operations also targeted the Safa area of Beit Ummar in Al-Khalil (Hebron) province, Al-Ain refugee camp in Nablus, where stun grenades were used, and Qabatiya south of Jenin.

Israeli operations in the West Bank since October 2023 have killed at least 1,092 Palestinians and injured nearly 11,000, according to Palestinian health officials and rights groups. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society estimates more than 21,000 Palestinians have been detained, many under administrative detention without charge.

In Gaza, Palestinian outlets documented demolitions east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Strip, alongside gunfire from Israeli military vehicles in the same area. Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, 611 Palestinians have been killed and 1,630 injured, according to the Gaza-run Health Ministry, bringing the overall death toll since October 7, 2023, to 72,069, with 171,728 wounded.

