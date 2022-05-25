Norway Warns Its Citizens to Avoid Travelling to Iraq-excluding Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised its citizens against any travel to Iraq, except the Kurdistan Region's governorates.

In a statement issued last week on May 19, the Ministry announced that citizens should not travel to these areas unless strictly necessary, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs makes ongoing assessments of the travel councils. The security situation in Iraq, in general, is demanding, and the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (Isil) are a threat in some provinces,” the statement reads.

According to the Ministry, Norwegian citizens already in Iraq are encouraged to fully assess their safety.

In addition, the Ministry has recommended that all Norwegian citizens planning a trip download the Travel Ready app, in which citizens will find up-to-date information for about 200 countries.

(SchengenVisaInfo)