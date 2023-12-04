Norway and FAO Join Forces to support rural women affected by climatic changes in Iraq: OCHA

Shafaq News/ The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented by the Norwegian Embassy in Iraq, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) are set to launch an innovative project entitled "Integration of Climate-Smart Practices for Improved Livestock-based Rural Livelihoods of Vulnerable Farmers in Iraq."

"This ambitious three-year initiative, supported by generous funding of 15,000,000 NOK, aims to transform the livelihoods of vulnerable rural households in the governorates of Basrah, Thi-Qar, and Karbala," a joint press release read.

This project will focus on the economic empowerment of rural communities, particularly women; the long-term objective is to enhance resilience and improve food security of vulnerable rural communities in target areas, which will be achieved by enhancing climate resilience and improved productivity through climate-smart agricultural practices.

FAO Iraq Representative, Dr. Salah El Hajj Hassan, highlighted the value of cooperation with Norway and expressed gratitude for their generous funding. He stated, "This partnership is an example of the transformative potential of international collaboration. We are proud to work alongside Norway Government and local partners to empower vulnerable communities and enhance sustainable agriculture in Iraq."

Norwegian Ambassador to Jordan and Iraq, Mr Espen Lindbæck said: “We are incredibly proud to join forces with FAO in empowering vulnerable communities in Iraq through sustainable and climate-smart activities. Climate change in Iraq does not only affect the agricultural sector, but also creates barriers to development, threatens human rights and creates insecurity in plethora of sectors. I believe this project will give hope to the most vulnerable communities that often disproportionately suffer from the impact of climate change. Food security, gender equality and climate action are at the top of the Norwegian agenda, and I think this collaboration shows how countries can work together to make a positive impact for all.

"Dr Mithaq Al-Khafaji, Technical Assistant at the Ministry of Agriculture, expressed his appreciation: "This project is of the utmost importance in Iraq. It represents a vital collaboration with FAO and Norway, providing critical funding for a project that will have a profound impact on the agricultural sector. We are grateful for their support and look forward to making a significant difference in our communities.

The Director General of the Department for Iraqi Women’s Empowerment at the Council of Ministers, Ms. Yusra Karim Mohsen, stressed the importance of such projects in supporting and empowering rural women, thanking the organization and its partners for their commitment to advancing the situation of women in rural areas and ensuring that they enjoy equal opportunities, which strengthens their role in their communities.

The project is aligned with Iraq's national priorities and contributes to key sectors and Sustainable Development Goals, including zero hunger, gender equality, decent work, climate action and rural livelihoods. It also supports Norway's development cooperation themes and the UN framework for sustainable development cooperation, with a focus on climate change, food security and gender equality.