Iraq’s PMF detains Jaish al-Mukhtar leader Wathiq Al-Battat

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) arrested Shiite cleric Wathiq Al-Battat on Friday under a judicial warrant on charges of insulting security institutions and the PMF.

In a statement, the PMF confirmed its security service detained Al-Battat in Baghdad and transferred him to an undisclosed location.

Al-Battat, who identifies himself as the leader of the self-styled Jaish Al-Mukhtar, recently appeared on an Iraqi satellite television program, where he "insulted" the security forces and armed factions affiliated with the PMF.

Wathiq al-Battat has a history of security-related detentions. Iraqi security forces arrested him in Baghdad on January 2, 2014, after his group claimed responsibility for cross-border mortar attacks into Saudi Arabia, to be released shortly after.