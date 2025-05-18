Araghchi: Iran committed to NPT, seeks fair nuclear deal

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged, on Sunday, the revival of a nuclear deal that guarantees Tehran’s rights and eliminates what he labeled “unjust and unilateral” sanctions.

Framing Iran as a responsible actor under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Araghchi rejected claims of weapons ambitions. “Our track record reflects transparency and consistent compliance—we’ve never pursued weapons of mass destruction,” he stated at the Tehran International Dialogue Forum.

He stressed that any renewed agreement must respect Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear technology while staying within the NPT framework. “The time has come for the international community to reciprocate with fairness and mutual respect.”

Aligning with President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent call for balanced foreign relations, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s readiness to expand cross-border partnerships and deepen economic ties with neighboring states.

Addressing regional conflicts, he denounced Israel as a “core source of instability” and backed a democratic referendum as the only viable path for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian war, arguing, “The people of Palestine must decide their future—not foreign powers.”

Araghchi also urged greater autonomy for regional states in shaping their own affairs. “Middle Eastern capitals—not global players—should define this region’s future,” he said, calling for frameworks rooted in sovereignty and inclusion.

On Europe’s role, the Iranian FM encouraged a shift toward neutrality and engagement. “Europe can be a constructive force—if it moves past bloc politics. Our region needs partners, not proxies.”