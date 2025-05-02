Delayed nuclear talks: Iran reaffirms commitment to diplomacy

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, briefing him on the latest developments in the ongoing nuclear deal talks between Tehran and Washington.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi outlined concerns over the stalled diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring a mutually acceptable framework for Iran’s nuclear program. He pointed to what he described as inconsistent US messaging, along with continued sanctions and threats, which he argued have deepened mistrust and raised doubts about Washington’s seriousness in reaching a deal.

He also stressed that progress in the diplomatic process depends on “genuine and realistic will from the other side.”

Despite the impasse, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to diplomacy and expressed readiness to continue talks with France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. “We are prepared to keep working with the European troika and hope they adopt constructive positions that can lead to a resolution,” he emphasized.

The fourth round of negotiations, originally scheduled for May 3, has been delayed. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi cited logistical reasons but provided no new date. Oman has hosted several rounds of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington.