Iraq security update: Government directive, arrests, and violent incidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 19, 2025.

- Security Directive Lifted (Nationwide)

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani revoked a pre-election order that had suspended transfers, assignments, and secondments across all security formations.

- Drone Incident Resolved (Baghdad)

A drone fell near the Ministry of Communications in central Baghdad. Security checks confirmed it contained no explosives, and specialized teams later identified it as a children’s toy.

- Murder Suspects Arrested (Baghdad)

Baghdad Operations Command detained three individuals involved in a fatal dispute in al-Sadr City.

- Minor Lured Across Provinces (Baghdad)

Anti-Crime units in al-Mahmoudiyah arrested a suspect who used social media to lure a minor from Baghdad and transport her to another province.

- Man Killed in Shooting (Basra)

A citizen was shot by armed assailants in a pickup truck at the Safwan gas station. He was taken to Al-Zubair General Hospital but died from his injuries. The incident stemmed from a financial dispute.

- Civilian Injured by Gunfire (Kirkuk)

A young man was wounded during a Drug Control Directorate field operation in the Sarjinar area. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under review.

- Oil Expert Dies in Accident (Najaf)

A senior Chinese oil specialist died in a vehicle rollover in the Najaf desert while returning from work. His body was transferred to the forensic department for legal procedures.

- Wedding Shooting (Najaf)

Gunfire at a wedding in the al-Abbasiyah sub-district resulted in one death and another person sustaining severe injuries. The shooter was arrested.

- Taxi Driver Killed (Najaf)

An unidentified gunman fatally shot a taxi driver near Airport Mall in central Najaf before fleeing. Initial findings suggest the attack was linked to a clan-related dispute.