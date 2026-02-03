Iraq’s Nasiriyah oil field raises production to 90K barrels per day

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Crude oil production at the Nasiriyah oil field in southern Iraq’s Dhi Qar province has surged for the first time from 52,000 to 90,000 barrels per day, marking a significant boost to national output, the Dhi Qar Oil Company told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Rashid Sharhan, the company’s deputy director for production affairs, said that the increase resulted from sustained technical and engineering efforts, including upgrades to field infrastructure, improved efficiency of producing wells, and the introduction of modern technologies that helped raise output levels.

The company, he added, has begun drilling a new exploratory well at the Abu Al-Khaima oil field and an oil well at the Al-Battah field within an exploration block, as part of efforts to assess reservoirs and expand reserves to support medium- and long-term production sustainability. “The company also plans to drill 20 additional oil wells in the next phase —10 each at the Subba and Nasiriyah fields— under a broader development program aimed at boosting output capacity and meeting rising crude demand.”

On associated gas, he indicated that the Dhi Qar Oil Company is working to utilize all produced volumes and prevent waste through projects focused on gas collection and processing to supply the national grid, pointing out that increasing associated gas production directly supports crude oil and gas output while reducing flaring.

According to Sharhan, the company is coordinating with the Oil Ministry and relevant authorities to advance associated gas investment projects in line with national plans to maximize resources, reduce imports, and support the electricity and industrial sectors.

Read more: Iraq's gas flaring paradox: a wealth of resources, a nation in need

Last month, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) data showed that Iraq ranked fourth worldwide among countries with the largest proven crude oil reserves, estimated at around 145 billion barrels.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, continues to deepen its reliance on crude oil, which still provides more than 90% of government revenue, as it expands capacity through new projects. The Iraqi Drilling Company reported drilling and rehabilitating 237 oil wells nationwide in 2025, underscoring Baghdad’s strategy to boost upstream output despite repeated calls for economic diversification.

Read more: Without oil: Iraq's economic future hanging in the balance