Lebanon’s Hezbollah: Group can hit Israel as ceasefire violations persist

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem warned on Tuesday that the group retains the capacity to strike Israel, as Tel Aviv's attacks on southern Lebanon continue despite the ongoing ceasefire.

In a televised address, Qassem said the group was entitled to defend Lebanon against what he described as Israeli aggression, without specifying what action the Iran-backed armed group might take.

Qassem also rejected international pressure on Lebanon under existing arrangements, adding that mediators should instead demand Israel comply with its commitments.

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli forces continue to hold five positions south of the Litani River and conduct regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during that period.

Although the Lebanese army insists it has completed the first phase of a plan to deploy south of the Litani River and assert state control, Israel claimed that those measures are insufficient, arguing Hezbollah remains armed. Meanwhile, Hezbollah says it has met its obligations under the ceasefire south of the Litani and has ruled out any discussion of disarmament north of the river unless Israel withdraws fully and halts its military activity.

