China: Military ready to fight separatism in Taiwan

On Thursday, China’s Ministry of Defense stressed that its military is fully prepared for combat in response to recent statements by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te asserting Taiwan’s independence.

“The army will never tolerate any separatist activities aimed at Taiwan’s independence,” said ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang at a press briefing.

Zhang criticized Lai’s government, accusing it of “pushing Taiwan into a dangerous situation of war” and harming the livelihoods of the Taiwanese people.

The remarks come after Lai delivered a series of speeches this week reaffirming what he called Taiwan’s sovereign status and claiming that China has no legal or historical right to assert sovereignty over the island.

Taiwan split from mainland China in 1949 after the Chinese Civil War and has since developed into a self-governed, democratic island officially known as the Republic of China (ROC). Beijing enforces its “One-China Principle,” asserting that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China and reserving the right to use force if Taiwan formally declares independence.

The United States adheres to a “One-China Policy,” formally recognizing the People’s Republic of China while maintaining unofficial ties with Taiwan and preserving a stance of strategic ambiguity toward defending it.