Pro-China opposition leader takes office in Taiwan

Shafaq News – Taipei

On Saturday, Cheng Li-wun took office as leader of Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), warning that the island faces “grave military danger.”

China cut off official communication with Taipei after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) took power in 2016, accusing it of pursuing independence. Since then, Beijing has carried out frequent military drills near the island, which it claims as its territory.

Speaking to party members in Taipei, Cheng said Taiwan’s security “faces the constant threat of war” and pledged to open “a new era of peace” with Beijing.

The KMT said Cheng, 55, who succeeds Eric Chu, will work to resume cross-Strait dialogue but has not announced specific policies or plans to visit China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Cheng after her election, according to state-run Xinhua. KMT Deputy Chairman Hsiao Hsu-tsen also met with Song Tao, head of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office.

The United States remains Taiwan’s main arms supplier and has approved several defense packages since 2023. The DPP government has expanded military spending to "boost deterrence," a policy the KMT says risks further escalating tensions with Beijing.

