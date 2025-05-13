Iran open to enrichment limits if US lifts sanctions

Shafaq News/ Iran’s nuclear development won’t stop, and its technological capabilities are not up for negotiation, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced on Monday.

Eslami stated that “the path of Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful, clear, and irreversible,” revealing that Iran is producing over 70 types of radiopharmaceuticals distributed to 230 treatment centers nationwide and is advancing in cold plasma applications for public health. “Despite full-scale sanctions, including restrictions on the transport of radiopharmaceuticals, Iran remains at the forefront of nuclear medicine,” he added.

His comments came ahead of the fourth round of talks with the United States, with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi noted that Tehran and Washington are still in the early stages of discussing uranium enrichment restrictions as part of renewed indirect diplomacy. However, he confirmed that Iran is open to “temporary and reciprocal confidence-building measures,” including limits on enrichment, if sanctions are lifted.

“These are not unilateral concessions,” he affirmed, dismissing reports of a 25-year cap or fixed enrichment ceiling as speculative. “Such assumptions are not part of any confirmed framework.”

The US-Iran negotiations are taking place amid renewed scrutiny of key aspects of Tehran’s nuclear program, particularly its stockpile of enriched uranium and the pace of its enrichment activities. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported in February that Iran continues to enrich uranium at up to 60% purity, just below the 90% threshold for weapons-grade material, at multiple facilities, including Fordow and Natanz.

However, two days before the fourth round of negotiations, Steve Witkoff told Breitbart News that "the red line set by Washington is zero enrichment, which means dismantlement and no weaponization," which would require the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.